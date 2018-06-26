Sebastian Klovig Skelton

London is now the world's 19th costliest city for expatriates according to Mercer's annual Cost of Living Survey, with the capital climbing ten places since last year's survey.

The rankings include 209 cities across five continents and measures the comparative cost of over 200 items in each location.

Although it may not be a shock to those who regularly frequent the cinema, London is the most expensive city in the world for cinema tickets, with the price of seeing an international release averaging £16.79.

This places it firmly ahead of runner-up Zurich, where the average cinema ticket costs £14.55.

Outside of big-screen entertainment, London is also the sixth most expensive city for gasoline, eclipsed only by Hong Kong and Seoul in Asia and Frankfurt, Paris and Copenhagen in Europe.

However, the capital fares much better when it comes to the price of bread and milk in comparison to the other top cities. In Luanda, for example, the price of one kilogram of white bread is a whopping £12.87. Although no other city came close to this, in cities such as Shanghai and New York a kilo still costs £6.25 and £5.29 respectively.

The same in London costs just £1.69, with Johannesburg being the only city where bread is cheaper.

Although all Western European cities have witnessed a rise in their rankings as a result of strong local currencies in comparison to the US dollar, Asian cities represent four of the top five costliest cities for expatriates, with Hong Kong taking the top spot.

Other UK cities that have seen an increase in their rank include Birmingham, Belfast and Aberdeen, which have leapt forward 19, 18 and 12 spots respectively.

Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer's global mobility practice leader for the UK & Ireland, said: "A drop/decrease in rental accommodation prices in London held back London's increase while rental increases in Birmingham and Belfast contributed to the ranking increase in these cities."