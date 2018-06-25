Sam Torrance

I was very impressed when Matt Wallace won the Indian Open three months ago – he showed a lot of balls with some of his shots – so I was not surprised to see him triumph again in Germany at the weekend.

The Englishman, who has risen from the Alps Tour to multiple winner on the European Tour within a couple of years, continued his progress with a one-shot victory at the BMW International Open.

Wallace produced a fantastic bogey-free final round of 65 that included five birdies on the back nine to pip Thorbjorn Olesen, despite the Dane’s record-breaking 61 on Sunday.

The man from Middlesex now has three European Tour titles and, for a 28-year-old who only joined the top circuit in 2017, that is fabulous.

It has not been enough to put Wallace close to automatic qualification for Europe’s team for the Ryder Cup, but this win has certainly put him in the picture to be one of captain Thomas Bjorn’s wildcard picks in September.

Olesen and Kaymer on the rise

Olesen would probably be one of compatriot Bjorn’s four discretionary selections if the team was being named tomorrow.

He returned to form by winning the Italian Open earlier this month and looked to have snared a second title in a matter of weeks with his fantastic finish in Germany.

Scoring at Gut Laerchenhof turned out to be easier on Sunday than previous days, however, and Wallace just did enough.

While Olesen may be at the forefront of Bjorn’s thoughts now, if he doesn’t do anything in the next two months that could all change.

Martin Kaymer tied for second with Olesen and Mikko Korhonen on home soil and while he will have been disappointed with his last round of 68 – especially a bogey at 17 – it was nice to see him challenging again.

Kaymer spoke afterwards of his determination to play his way into a fifth consecutive Ryder Cup. He has work to do on that front, but when a proven winner and former US Open champions says something like that, it’s usually worth taking note.

Casey beaten but vindicating Bjorn's call

Over in America on the PGA Tour, meanwhile, England’s Paul Casey also suffered final-day heartbreak as Bubba Watson came from six shots back to beat the overnight leader to the Travelers Championship.

It was very disappointing for Casey, who has struggled to get over the line when in winning positions, but his consistent good results have put him in line for an automatic Ryder Cup place.

I think Bjorn played a big part in persuading Casey to return to the European Tour and, with it, Ryder Cup contention. It was a good move and he will certainly be an asset if he makes the team.

Ryder hopefuls can impress Bjorn in France

This week is another significant one for players eyeing a place in Bjorn’s party as the tour heads to the Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National near Paris, for the Open de France.

A win or a great performance offers no guarantee of a spot in the side but you can be sure that Bjorn will be studying who likes the course and who doesn’t as he ponders his selection.

Sergio Garcia is one of the biggest names currently in line to miss out on an automatic place.

The 2017 Masters champion is in action in France, where I think even a glimpse of form would go a long way to encouraging Bjorn to include the Spaniard.