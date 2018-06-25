Land banking accusations "implausible", Letwin Review finds

Catherine Neilan

Developers and a severe shortage of bricklayers are the main drag on housebuilding - but land-banking accusations are "implausible", a major new review of the property market has concluded.

The Letwin Review, by former minister Sir Oliver Letwin, found that the government is being prevented from meeting its target of building 300,000 new homes every year by next decade because of two major factors.

Developers have slowed the system down by restricting the release of new-builds to prevent a glut of new properties driving down prices in the local market.

"Accordingly, if we can speed up the build out rate of large sites then the amount of land with full planning permission being held by the house builders should reduce," the review, published this morning, said.

However the broader issue of land-banking, in which major builders or others attempt to influence the market by “locking up” land before they seek final implementable permissions to build, was "implausible", Letwin added.

"Major house builders need to maintain a sustainable business and seek to do this by ensuring that they, rather than their competitors, hold as much of the land on which they will later wish to build as is compatible with their capital constraints," the review said. "This may well enable them to minimise market entry and thereby enable them to maintain market share while building out at a stately pace; but it does not, in itself, drive slow build out rates.

"Indeed, if anything, one would expect faster rates of build out to require builders to hold larger supplies of land – since we have been told by market analysts that the stockmarket valuations of house builders depend not only on the current annual profits of those builders but also on the degree to which those profits are made sustainable by the holding of supplies of land that can be developed in coming years."

Letwin noted that while it was true that the value of land does not tend to depreciate over time, there was no evidence that major housebuilders were acting as "financial investors of this kind".

"Their business models depend on generating profits out of sales of housing, rather than out of the increasing value of land holdings; and it is the profitability of the sale of housing that they are trying to protect by building only at the ‘market absorption rate’ for their products," he wrote. "I have heard anecdotes concerning land owners who seek to speculate in exactly this way by obtaining outline permission many years before allowing the land to have any real development upon it – and I am inclined to believe that this is a serious issue for the planning system. But it is not one that is consistent with the business model of the major house builders."

Instead, the dearth of bricklayers must be tackled, with the review arguing this is having a significant impact on the speed of construction.

Letwin calls for 15,000 more bricklayers - almost a quarter of the size of the current workforce - to be trained over the next five years.

To raise production of new homes from about 220,000 to about 300,000, the government and major house builders should work together on a five year "flash" programme of pure on the job training, the report suggests.