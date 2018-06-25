The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called on employers to give staff working outside breaks, and ensure they have sunscreen, as temperatures are expected to hit highs of 30 degrees Celsius this week.
The TUC said measures need to be taken to protect those working outdoors, like builders and agricultural workers and gardeners, as those who are outside for prolonged periods of time when temperatures are high can be at risk of sunstroke, sunburn and even skin cancer.
It has advised that employers allow staff to take "plenty of breaks", and provide a supply of drinking water as well as sunscreen, and organise work so that tasks can be done earlier in the morning and later in the afternoon to avoid the times when it is hottest.
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said:
We all love to see the sunshine. But working outdoors in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous.
Bosses must ensure their staff are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing.
The Met Office has said temperatures will widely be in the 20s across the UK this week, with hot and sunny weather expected to close out the week too.
With widespread unbroken #sunshine, UV levels will be very high across most of the UK today pic.twitter.com/9M20EnWP6u— Met Office (@metoffice) June 25, 2018
You may have heard that the UK is set to see a #heatwave 🌡️ ☀️ develop this week?... well here are the details pic.twitter.com/pMgfZ4893y— Met Office (@metoffice) June 24, 2018
