The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called on employers to give staff working outside breaks, and ensure they have sunscreen, as temperatures are expected to hit highs of 30 degrees Celsius this week.

The TUC said measures need to be taken to protect those working outdoors, like builders and agricultural workers and gardeners, as those who are outside for prolonged periods of time when temperatures are high can be at risk of sunstroke, sunburn and even skin cancer.

It has advised that employers allow staff to take "plenty of breaks", and provide a supply of drinking water as well as sunscreen, and organise work so that tasks can be done earlier in the morning and later in the afternoon to avoid the times when it is hottest.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said:

We all love to see the sunshine. But working outdoors in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous. Bosses must ensure their staff are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing.

The Met Office has said temperatures will widely be in the 20s across the UK this week, with hot and sunny weather expected to close out the week too.

The TUC's tips for employers on looking after workers in the heat Allow staff to take plenty of breaks and provide a supply of drinking water

Organise work so outside tasks are done earlier in the morning and later in the afternoon, rather than between 11am-3pm when temperatures are highest

Provide canopies or covering over open areas and shaded areas for breaks

Ensure that outdoor workers have sunscreen and are given advice on the need to protect themselves from the heat and sun – and it would be helpful if the advice is available in other languages for migrant workers

Provide lightweight brimmed hats for all outdoor workers and make sure that any protective clothing is lightweight, long-sleeved and comfortable

