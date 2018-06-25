Josh Mines

Openreach has today ramped up its efforts to roll out faster broadband to thousands of Brits with work due to take place in 53 more locations across the UK, including a number of London boroughs.

BT's infrastructure arm said it was giving its better broadband build programme a boost to reinforce the UK's position as the leading digital economy in the G20.

The company is building on its plan which has so far provided better connectivity to half a million premises in the UK.

Read more: Openreach announces 3,500 new UK jobs

The locations will benefit from the installation of Gfast, which boosts existing infrastructure to provide ultrafast broadband, and the implementation of new quicker "Fibre to the Premises" infrastructure, which will be connected to 3m homes and businesses by the end of 2020.

In London, Kingston, North Finchley, South Kensington, Hampton, Morley and Walthamstow are all set to benefit from the new ultra-fast connectivity.

Kim Mears, managing director for Strategic Infrastructure Development at Openreach, said:

Britons are using their home broadband connections more than ever - consuming more than double the amount of data than they did just three years ago. A mass of new apps and services which demand higher quality broadband connections are becoming parts of our daily lives in our homes and at work – like virtual and augmented reality and more sophisticated online gaming, education and healthcare. That’s why we’re making this huge investment in upgrading the network, to make sure we stay a step ahead of that demand.

Read more: BT's Openreach targets "ultrafast" internet in 3m premises by 2020