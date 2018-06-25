Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson has written to aggrieved constituents unhappy over his failure to tackle the government's Heathrow expansion plans, claiming "my resignation would have achieved absolutely nothing".

The foreign secretary has dodged having to make a stand - or row back on his long-held objections by voting for the proposal today - by being out of the country.

However no one is confirming exactly where Johnson is, with rumours suggesting he may be in Libya, Luxembourg or somewhere on the continent of Africa.

The Prime Minister's spokesman was unable to confirm Johnson's location, and only after being pressed on the matter said Theresa May considers him "an honourable man".

Wherever he is, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP is not in Westminster to take part in the debate and vote on plans he once vowed to physically obstruct.

According to the Evening Standard, Johnson has written to constituents - some of whom elected him on his promise to block Heathrow's third runway - to say: “My resignation would have achieved absolutely nothing.”

The letter continues: "Hillingdon council have been emphatic that they would rather have me in the cabinet and fighting for their cause on this and other issues.

"On election night I promised with John McDonnell, the Labour MP, to lie in front of the bulldozers. In view of the very considerable difficulties that still face the third runway — its cost and the appalling air and noise pollution entailed by the project — I believe it will be a very long time before we have to make good on that pledge; if indeed a third runway ever comes about."