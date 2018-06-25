General Electric booted from Dow Jones Industrial Average

Mary McDougall

General Electric has lost its spot in the elite Dow Jones Industrial Average after over a century in the blue chip stock index.

The iconic maker of light bulbs and jet engines will be replaced tomorrow in the 30-stock index by drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

With the addition of Walgreens, the Dow will better reflect the role of consumers and healthcare in the US economy, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement last week.

General Electric was the last remaining original member of the Dow and fifteen years ago was the world's largest company by stock market value.

Being ousted from the Dow is the latest blow to a company dealing with a cash crisis following years of bad deals. Faced with weak profits and calls to be broken up, the 126-year-old company is aggressively cutting costs, selling businesses and trying to strengthen its balance sheet under new managers and a new board.

General Electric's stock has fallen almost 80 per cent from highs in 2000. It carries the Dow's lowest stock price, making it the least influential component of the price-weighted average. S&P noted that General Electric had a weight of less than half a percentage point.

"We are focused on executing against the plan we've laid out to improve GE's performance," a General Electric spokeswoman said in a statement when the decision was made public last week. "Today's announcement does nothing to change those commitments or our focus in creating in a stronger, simpler GE."

It's the first shake-up to the Dow since 2015, when Apple replaced telecoms company AT&T.

Not all companies that have lost their place in the Dow have gone to their graves. Bank of America has outperformed the Dow by 46 per cent since it was removed in 2013, Reuters reported.

