Tesco axes money-saving brand guarantee scheme

Alys Key

Tesco will end its price match scheme to save shoppers money on certain brands next month.

The supermarket said that it wanted to focus on lower prices across the board instead.

The brand guarantee scheme currently cuts the price on products which can be bought cheaper elsewhere, providing customers are buying at least 10 items.

Tesco said that fewer than one in eight transactions is subject to the scheme, due to investment in lower prices. Tesco's chief cutomer officer Alessandra Bellini investment in lower prices had made the scheme "far less relevant".

It will end the brand guarantee scheme on 16 July, but has committed to cutting the prices of more products.

Bellini added: "In recent weeks, we’ve already reduced the prices of over 260 popular products, including own brand and branded favourites, and we’ll continue to work hard to offer our customers great quality food at great prices.”

Recent products to be reduced in price include bacon, orange juice, and chopped tomatoes.

