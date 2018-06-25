Rebecca Smith

Low-cost airline Norwegian announced today it is launching a new twice-weekly service from London Gatwick Airport to Tampa in Florida.

The new route will get underway from 31 October, with flights available to book today from £175 for one-way.

The carrier said it will also give customers greater choice to Florida and other parts of the world this winter as it launches its schedule of long-haul flights from Gatwick. There will now be a daily service to Fort Lauderdale, up from three flights a week, four weekly flights to Orlando, and a daily service to Buenos Aires.

Norwegian said that in response to strong demand for its Gatwick to Buenos Aires route, services will increase from four flights a week to the daily service providing customers with more options.

Guy Stephenson, chief financial officer at Gatwick Airport, said:

Norwegian's new Tampa service, a new daily schedule for the existing Buenos Aires and Boston routes and increases to other services, all give our passengers yet more choice and flexibility. This choice, combined with the airline's competitive prices and high quality service, are appreciated by both our business and leisure passengers and are an important reason for Norwegian's success at Gatwick.

The low-cost carrier has been in the spotlight of late after British Airways owner IAG expressed an interest in the airline. That was then followed up by Lufthansa's boss confirming the German airline it was in talks with Norwegian.

In April, IAG said it had picked up a 4.6 per cent stake in the airline and would then look to kick off discussions with the carrier - including weighing up the possibility of a potential acquisition.

It said Norwegian was "an attractive investment", while Norwegian responded saying that interest from one of the largest aviation groups reflected "the sustainability and potential of our business model and global growth".

