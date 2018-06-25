MPs gear up for key vote on Heathrow expansion

Catherine Neilan

The government is gearing up for another major Commons debate today, this time centering around its plans for a third runway at Heathrow.

Although it has been almost 20 years in the making, there is still no guarantee Theresa May will win the vote, which is due to take place this afternoon.

Here is what to expect from across the Commons.

Conservatives

There is a three-line whip for Tory MPs to back the government, which means the vast majority of the party will support May and transport secretary Chris Grayling.

However, there is a small but significant number of MPs who are against the plans, particularly west London MPs.

Former education secretary Justine Greening, who represents Putney and one-time mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith, who represents Richmond have long-standing objections to the expansion and have made it clear they will not back the government over it.

Trade minister Greg Hands, who represents Fulham, resigned last week so he could vote against the whip.

Rather than have to resign or vote against his principles, foreign secretary Boris Johnson is out of the country - in an undisclosed location.

And there are others who can be added to the list of undecided: for example, Stephen Hammond, who represents Wimbledon, is still thought to be weighing up the two sides.

Labour

The opposition officially opposes the plan, but MPs have a free vote, and unions including Unite have been lobbying them hard to back the proposals, highlighting job growth and other benefits it will bring.

However there are a number of MPs who have concerns, most notably shadow chancellor John McDonnell, whose Hayes and Harlington constituency would be disrupted.

Other London MPs including Brentford and Isleworth MP Ruth Cadbury and Kensington's Emma Dent Coad have indicated their unhappiness with the project.

SNP

Much of the power of today's vote rests with the 35 SNP MPs. Initially the party said it would back the government. However since then, the independence-seeking group has fallen out spectacularly with May over her handling of the EU Withdrawal Bill, resulting in an apparently spontaneous walk out from PMQs a fortnight ago.

City A.M. now understands the party could vote against plans, or at least abstain, making it more difficult for the government to secure an easy victory.

Liberal Democrats

The 12 MPs who make up the Lib Dems are expected to vote against Heathrow, with leader and Twickenham MP Vince Cable slamming the plans as "expensive, will damage the environment and will end up hurting rather than helping regional economies".

Green

Caroline Lucas will vote against the proposals on environmental grounds.