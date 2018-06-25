Where's Boris? Foreign secretary slammed over Heathrow no show

Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson should resign over his long-held objections to Heathrow expansion, one of his colleagues has said, while otgers admit they've no idea where he's hiding.

The foreign secretary is today expected to be out of the country, avoiding this afternoon's vote on the matter. However it is not clear where, with rumours putting him variously in Luxembourg or somewhere on the continent of Africa.

FCO officials have blamed “security reasons” for the radio silence, but no one appears to know with both transport secretary Chris Grayling and backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg admitting on radio appearances this morning that they didn't know.

And it has prompted criticism from some within his own party.

Sarah Wollaston, the Tory chair of the Commons health committee, told BBC's Westminster Hour last night: “I think this would be an opportunity for a colleague like Boris Johnson to actually put his money where his mouth is.

“Just being conveniently out of the country I’m afraid won’t wash.”

She said voters “might expect him to use this as an opportunity and to resign on a point of principle in order to fulfil that election promise”.

Wollaston added: “We’ve seen a series of gaffes from Boris Johnson. I think many of us are wondering why in fact he has been allowed to stay so long.”

And in a sideswipe against his fellow Conservative, former trade minister Greg Hands tweeted how pleased he was to be returning to the UK for today's vote, adding: "I wouldn’t want to be abroad".

Meanwhile, transport secretary Chris Grayling told the BBC: "What he decided to do on the vote is very much a matter for Boris himself."

The vote is expected to be tight, with a number of other Tories including Justine Greening and Zac Goldsmith likely to rebel. Labour MPs have a free vote, with some like shadow chancellor John McDonnell strongly against the plans.

City A.M. reported last week that the 35 SNP MPs - who had previously given Grayling their backing on proposals - are likely to vote against the government today.

Privately, sources have indicated they are confident of getting the bill through, although admitted it will be closer-run than they would have liked.

