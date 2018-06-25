Toshiba escapes penalty after US accounting probe

Alys Key

An investigation into accounts at Toshiba has concluded without any penalty for the firm.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched the probe after a scandal in 2015 uncovered errors in its books.

But a Toshiba spokesperson told Reuters today that the SEC investigation had been completed without imposing a fine or censuring the company.

Fallout from the debacle pushed the conglomerate to go ahead with a £13bn sale of its chip arm to a Bain-backed consortium.

Toshiba was forced to look for a buyer after the company lost billions of dollars in cost overruns at its Westinghouse nuclear unit.

The conclusion of the US investigation will be a relief for the company, which has already paid a $60m (£45.3m) fine to Japanese authorities.

Japan's watchdog found that a lack of internal controls had meant employees could overstate profits to meet targets.

Earlier this month, Toshiba revealed a record-breaking $6.3bn share buyback plan.

The decision was made as part of a pledge to share the proceeds of the memory chip business.

Toshiba also recently sold a majority stake in its personal computer business to Japanese electronics maker Sharp.

