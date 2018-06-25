Josh Mines

Old Mutual's wealth management division quilter has today listed in London at a price of 145p per share.

The company which was previously named Old Mutual Wealth today said its market capitalisation at admission would be around £2.8bn.

The offer comprises around 165,010,507 ordinary shares, which counts for around 8.7 per cent of the company's stock that will be in issue.

Today's listing represents the last stages of an Old Mutual break up announced in 2016 after the company said regulatory change was driving running costs up to unmanageable levels.

Quilter offers financial advice, planning and investment platform services, and also has a secondary listing in Johannesburg. When it lists, Quilter is expected to enter the UK's mid-cap index FTMC.

Paul Feeney, chief executive officer of Quilter, said: