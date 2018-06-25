Sebastian McCarthy

The share price in Britain’s biggest real estate agent Countrywide has plunged this morning as the firm forecasted lower profits for the first half of this year.

Shares fell by over 20 per cent in price in early morning trading as the firm said it is embarking on a recovery plan to cope in a sluggish property market.

Adjusted core earning are expected to be roughly £20m lower for the firm in the first half of this year compared with the first half of 2017.

Countrywide is hoping to tackle what it dubbed a "subdued" property market by slashing its levels of debt by at least 50 per cent through raising addition funds, with the backing of private equity house Oaktree, its largest shareholder.

The group is hoping that its "Back to basics" plan introduced back in March will boost cost efficiency and introduce financial discipline.

Further details of the recovery plan are due to be unveiled at its interim results on 26 July.