Catherine Neilan

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley will today tell Michel Barnier the government agree to his backstop position, insisting any deal must recognise the "integrity of the United Kingdom".

Bradley will travel to Brussels today to meet the the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, after he rejected Theresa May's proposals for the Irish border backstop.

Earlier this month, Number 10 put forward its case for a time-limited extension to customs union membership, which would include the whole of the UK - to avoid imposing a border down the Irish Sea.

However this was rejected by Barnier, who said the deal could not be expanded beyond Northern Ireland. He also questioned the time-limited nature of the proposal, arguing this undermined the whole point of a backstop.

Bradley will today tell Barnier there will be no compromise on the UK's position ahead of this week's European Council.

She said: “I am here to reiterate the UK government’s commitment to securing a deal that delivers for all parts of the United Kingdom.

“This includes the government’s commitment to avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and maintaining the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK as a whole.

“We are confident that we will secure a good deal for the whole of the UK, and we are working towards finalising this with the EU in autumn.

“As we do, we will ensure that our departure from the EU does not do anything to set back the historic progress we have made in Northern Ireland over the past 20 years, and that the Belfast Agreement is protected in all its parts. This is the message I will be reinforcing during my meetings today.”