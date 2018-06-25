Rebecca Smith

The new London Overground walk-through trains have been unveiled by Transport for London (TfL) and feature Wi-Fi and USB charging points, as well as air conditioning.

They will finally be rolled out this year - after setbacks on the electrification work across the Gospel Oak to Barking route they will be introduced on.

The first of the new 54 trains designed and built by Bombardier Transport in Derby will carry almost 700 people per train. Initially, they will be rolled out between Gospel Oak and Barking to double capacity and replace older trains on West Anglia routes.

TfL said the new trains will have "intelligent lighting and temperature control" for more comfortable journeys, along with digital information screens to provide customers with better real-time travel information.

Here's how they look:

Delays taking rollout off track

The new trains will now be tested on the new infrastructure on the Gospel Oak to Barking route which has been electrified, over the summer. The plan is for the first trains to enter passenger service on the Gospel Oak to Barking route by November - months later than first planned.

The cost of the £130m electrification project climbed to £172m after delays due to incorrect design and late delivery of materials.

Work on the upgrade originally began in June 2016, with TfL originally planning for electrification of the line to finish by the beginning of last July, but it was revealed that work had not been finished in time, with more closures needed.

In May, it was then said the rollout of trains would be pushed back to the summer after delays with the supplier for further software development.

Drivers will now undergo thorough training over the summer before the first train enters passenger service.

Jonathan Fox, TfL’s director of rail and sponsored services, said:

Our new state-of-the-art British built London Overground trains will be an exciting addition to London’s transport network and help boost capacity on some of the most busy and popular lines. We are very keen to see them introduced into service as soon as possible so our patient customers can benefit from the fully air-conditioned, walk-through trains with handy USB charging points and real-time passenger information screens. Over the summer, the new trains will undergo final rigorous testing and drivers will complete extensive training. We are now planning for the first trains to enter passenger service on the Gospel Oak to Barking route by November.

