The President is Missing

Francesca Washtell

Hype can be a dangerous thing. Live up to it and you look invincible. But miss the mark and a mediocre offering suddenly becomes a complete disaster.

So it is with this summer’s intended publishing sensation: former president Bill Clinton and thriller titan James Patterson’s almost impressively stiff novel, The President is Missing.

Clinton and Patterson’s president, the recently widowed Gulf War veteran Jonathan Lincoln Duncan, has gone to extreme measures to try to thwart a planned cyber attack that would destroy so many electronic devices it would plunge America back into a literal Dark Ages.

To follow a lead, the president decides to leave the security of the White House and go... missing. Except, he’s not missing as such. He has gone incognito into the real world – with a disguise arranged by an actress who was a close friend of his deceased wife and a ginger beard he seems to have sprouted alarmingly quickly, and is supported over the next two days by a handful of his closest staff – a minimal security detail and a team of America’s top cyber experts who are working to locate the virus as he tries to deduce which of his eight colleagues could have betrayed the nation.

Clinton and Patterson’s collaboration has been sold on the premise that it contains “details only a President could know”. But for most readers, this insider knowledge has much less of a pay-off than it would first appear to.

It’s not as if every detail creditable to Clinton’s insight has been marked with an asterisk to remind you that this is verified insider information. The novelty wears off quickly. But more importantly, an author (or authors) can’t rely on fancy details alone if the plot itself is scarcely believable, the characters wooden and much of the dialogue not resembling things people would actually say to one another. If a book is good enough, readers will shovel up whatever facts they are presented with because, when it comes to truth, they are willing to bend it if the characters are strong and the story seems to be vaguely plausible.

Unique facts are not a substitute for good fiction – and neither is having two big-name authors.

In theory, The President is Missing has many of the ingredients that should make it a blockbuster.

Writing about cyber terrorism is a daunting feat that Clinton and Patterson handle respectably well. However, the lack of suspense, a shallow and caricatured music-loving Bosnian assassin antagonist and the confusion of having a cyber terrorist who is a Muslim but not an Islamic extremist but calls his organisation the Sons of Jihad make it a baffling disappointment.

Coupled with a strange first-person, present-tense narration from President Duncan, a leader who feels like a tick-list of criteria to build a bruised hero (widowed, check; veteran, check; life-threatening illness check), The President is Missing at best reads like a penultimate draft before the characters are filled in, the dialogue is polished and the plot tightened.

Lee Child has allowed himself to be quoted as saying this is the “political thriller of the decade”. At a bloated 513 pages that fail to match the talent and insight that went into making it, let’s sincerely hope it isn’t.