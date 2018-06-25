Francesca Washtell

The existence of meaningless jobs is something many in the City have likely suspected, but no one has yet probed with scientific or academic rigour.

David Graeber’s new book, Bullshit Jobs, began life as an article for an obscure grassroots magazine called Strike! in 2013 that quickly went viral across the world. Graeber’s research, based on a call for submissions and responses to his initial article, elaborates and far expands his original theory.

City A.M. asks Graeber where his interest in the topic came from, how bullshit jobs have emerged and the key idea he would like people to take away from the book.

What are bullshit jobs?

Bullshit jobs are jobs which are so pointless or even pernicious that even the person doing them secretly believes that they should not exist. Secretly because you can’t really say it; hence the bullshit element – you have to pretend there’s a reason to do be doing this but secretly you think there isn’t.

What first got you interested in this subject?

You know the funny thing is that I don’t come from... an academic background and I don’t come from a professional background. I had a really very working class family and I was used to the idea that jobs obviously do something – I always assumed they did. I’m an anthropologist by profession so in a way I found myself in the role of the anthropologist looking at these exotic people and trying to figure them out. I’d constantly be meeting people, not academics but the wives or husbands of academics, people that you’d meet at parties and saying I’m an anthropologist, that’s interesting and we’d talk about what I do. [And I’d say] so what do you do and they’d say ‘oh, nothing really’. You think they’re just being modest but if you press them often you’d find out they actually mean that literally, they really are doing nothing.

What are typical bullshit jobs?

They’re typically managerial, clerical, administrative, supervisory sort of jobs which are exactly the sort of jobs that have been ballooning over the last 30 to 40 years. What you really get is the sort of information workers, these clerical administrative [types], a lot of supervisors. Those are the people that tend to tell me that really their jobs are complete nonsense. Obviously not all of them: there are administrators who actually administer things and do useful work. I often have people tell me ‘I’m a middle manager, I’m supposed to supervise people and make them do a job that if I weren’t there they would do anyway... there’s no reason to have me here’. And thus the temptation is to make up metrics or get them to do something just so you’ll have something to do if you’re a supervisor for people who don’t need supervising. There’s whole industries where people seem to feel the industry shouldn’t be there. The ones that are interesting are these people who are essentially in flunky positions in large corporations, for example a receptionist for places that don’t need receptionists.

You hear about meaningless jobs arising in socialist economies but how and why have they emerged in capitalist economies?

And that’s the interesting question isn’t it? Because this is exactly what’s not supposed to happen in a market economy and people will say this to me all the time: ‘this can’t be true’. People, mainly employers, will say this (not people who actually have jobs in these corporations who always agree with me). But they’ll say, well, no; we have a competitive market system. No one would hire someone they didn’t need because that would be stupid if you’re in a competitive market system. Therefore they didn’t do it, this can’t be happening. And my answer to that is well, maybe we’re not in a competitive market system as much as we think, or maybe it doesn’t work the way we think it does, because clearly it is happening. If you ask anybody who works in a large corporation they’ll say it. Often I talk to people who are efficiency experts for banks who will say they think there’s as many as 80 per cent of the people who work in a given bank probably don’t need to be there. I think it’s partly because the system we have actually isn’t really capitalism. I would go that far. Capitalism is a system where you are hiring people to make stuff to sell people, or you’re just selling stuff and therefore obviously you want to spend as little as possible and make the most profit. But increasingly the profits of large corporations are coming from finance, so basically moving money around, creating debt, seeking rents of one kind or another. That’s a whole different thing that’s much more like feudalism where you’re extracting money then redistributing it.

What is the one idea or lesson you would want readers to take away from your book?

I think that we have this deeply perverse moral idea that work should be miserable and that if you’re not working harder than you'd like to work at something you don't enjoy you're a bad person. And it's gotten so bad that anything you get out of work gives it less moral value rather than more, up to and including the knowledge that you’re actually benefiting others. That idea is deeply, deeply perverse and I would like people to try to think about how we got here and what we can do about it.