Bullshit Jobs: A Theory

Francesca Washtell

Anthropology professor and anarchist David Graeber has opened a Pandora’s Box of the modern era by questioning the relevance of the swollen ranks of middle management and bullshit jobs that have cropped up across a variety of industries.

Drawn from emailed submissions and comments to his original 2013 Strike! article, Bullshit Jobs is a compelling, and sometimes moving, mix of catharsis and ethnography for the swathes of people who don’t find meaning in their work.

In becoming an agony aunt for people from banking, finance and many other sectors, he concludes that it is the forced pretense that many of these bullshit jobs are useful that takes the highest emotional toll.

His belief that there is a strong political dimension behind the rise of bullshit jobs and that universal basic income could be the answer will be unpalatable to many.

But overall this is a readable foundation work for a genre that is likely only starting, and one ultimately tinged with optimism.

The exasperation of many of those who self-report their bullshit jobs makes it clear that, despite the proliferation of idle work, most people want the chance to work hard.