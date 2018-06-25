British exporters' 'sweet spot' fades as growth in foreign orders slows

Jasper Jolly

The “sweet spot” for British exporters hailed by the Bank of England may be over, according to an index to be published today which shows foreign sales teetering on the verge of stagnation.

Export growth has slowed to its lowest rate since the first quarter of 2016, when uncertainty reigned ahead of the EU referendum, the data from accountants BDO show.

The index fell to a reading of 96 in the second quarter, down from 98.2 at the start of 2018 and just above the 95 mark which indicates a contraction.

Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent last year described a sweet spot for exporters, as the fall in the value of sterling following the EU referendum made products more valuable at the same time as trade arrangements remained unchanged.

The index reading came in more than 12 points higher a year ago, well above the 100 mark which represents the long-term average.

However, the recent data underlying the BDO index, including closely followed surveys by the European Commission, the Confederation of British Industry and the Bank, have suggested that the boom period may be over as the effects of the exchange rate depreciation pass through.

Peter Hemington, a partner at BDO, said: “The initial post-referendum boost UK exporters experienced following the fall in the value of sterling is starting to wear off.”

At the same time, growth in orders for European exporters has picked up, driven in particular by an improvement in the Spanish economy, where export growth rose above the long-term average.

The EU-wide measure stands at 99.8, up from 98.7 in the first quarter in spite of fears over a developing trade war.

Hemington said: “It’s now been two years since the UK decided to leave the EU yet we’re still no clearer on exactly what our exit plan looks like. Hopefully as details of the final deal and the transition period become clearer, UK exporters will be able better to prepare and invest for their future.”

