Charles Bowman

When I reflect on the 35 years that I have spent in the City, I am pleased to identify a huge amount of positive work.

In that time, we have seen the rise of the iconic Eastern Cluster, the creation of a world-class fintech sector, and the development of hugely improved working cultures and practices.

However, there is one area in which we must continue to invest: trust.

Since the financial crisis of 2007-08, trust in the financial and professional services sector has been at a record low. In the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer, seven out of 10 respondents said that building trust should be the number-one priority for chief executives.

I am using my mayoral year to shine a spotlight on this important issue through my Business of Trust Programme, which aims to create a lasting legacy of better business, trusted by society.

A team within the City of London Corporation has reviewed the many years of activity that professional bodies, businesses, and institutions have put into standards, codes of conduct, and ethics. At the same time, we collected public feedback through citizens’ juries that gathered together members of the public for debate and discussion on the theme of trustworthiness.

We then condensed the business review and the public feedback down to their key points, and were pleased to find that they reconciled with one another, with very little amendment.

From there, we were able to create five “CIVIC” principles for building trust: Competence and skills, Integrity, Value to society, Interests of others, and Clear communication.

I have been sharing these principles widely, at home and overseas, and I am pleased to say that the Business of Trust programme has resonated with a wide audience – so much so, in fact, that we began a series of video interviews on the issues raised.

My interviewees have included Sadiq Khan, the governor of the Bank of England, and the All Blacks rugby legend Sir Jon Kirwan. The first of these interviews are now on YouTube, and I would encourage everyone to explore why trust matters to these influential people.

In addition, via my Twitter page @citylordmayor, you will find a survey on trust, on which I would love to hear your views.

I have also assembled a “Leaders of Tomorrow” network from across City and financial and professional services firms. These people are five-to-10 years away from board level, and have been nominated by their chief executives or chairs.

We are empowering these ambitious individuals to bring positive change to the wider sector.

One of our key findings so far relates to education – specifically, education at an early stage. So, we have begun a series of breakfasts with schoolchildren to hear about the issues that affect them, and how they relate to trust.

With the City of London schools, we are also developing a programme that will help teachers to discuss trust, in much the same way as the Leaders of Tomorrow will bring the trust agenda to their organisations.

From the classroom to the boardroom, we want trust to be discussed openly and honestly.

