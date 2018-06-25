If we fail to reform capitalism, far-left populists will destroy it

Sir Vince Cable

Scarecely a day goes by without a scandal erupting around bullying bosses, pilfered pension funds, business tax-dodging, chaotic private train operators, rewards for failure, bankers’ bonuses, price gouging, or worker exploitation.

The mood is so desperate that populist politicians on the left, like Jeremy Corbyn or Bernie Sanders in the US, get a respectful hearing at business conferences. Leading business spokespeople and gurus preach contrition, restraint, and self-flagellation.

It is now 10 years since the financial crisis, but the economic damage and discontent it has left in its wake explain much of the hostility directed at the unacceptable faces of capitalism. There is a palpable sense of capitalism being in crisis – or, at least, facing a crisis of confidence.

What is to be done?

As modern liberals, we must reject ideas becoming fashionable again on the political left to try to recreate nationalised industries and other traditional forms of state control. We should also hold back from adopting a whack-a-mole, reactive approach to each and every business scandal.

Instead, we must seek to improve the workings of capitalism from within. We need an eclectic, forward-looking approach that encompasses more effective competition policy, new and different models of ownership, and reforms to corporate governance.

First, competition policy must be significantly more aggressive, particularly in the digital economy. While it is welcome to see the European Commission take on the tech giants, its inquiries are far too slow, and the hoovering up of small innovative companies has gone unchallenged.

Smarter regulation, combined with individual economic ownership of personal data, could rebalance the information economy away from monopolistic giants back towards citizens.

Second, the UK should be a laboratory for different kinds of business and ownership models. Mutuality has – just – survived in the finance sector, and has potential elsewhere. Employee participation in ownership and decision-making too has some demonstrated success stories – Arup and John Lewis – and has helped to make postal workers stakeholders in the Royal Mail.

Policymakers should use the wide range of tools at their disposal to encourage greater take-up of different forms of ownership, to encourage diversity and promote a fairer distribution of power and wealth.

And there are other, more radical ways we might give citizens a direct stake in the success of the economy.

My party is actively considering an IPPR proposal to distribute wealth more widely through a sovereign wealth fund, established through some combination of higher taxes, receipts from future asset sales (such as RBS), and the absorption of the Crown Estate.

By acquiring assets and generating a return on investment, such a fund could earn a rate of return for the state that could be used to improve the lot of ordinary citizens.

On corporate governance, despite some positive changes, there is much more to be done. This is particularly true in relation to eye-wateringly high executive pay. The goal must be to design a mechanism which prevents executives from enriching themselves at the expense of the companies they work for, while not undermining the principle that good performance should be rewarded.

The Purposeful Company Taskforce recommends linking executive compensation to longer time horizons, so that shares are released on a phased basis over periods of up to seven years, with at least half of the shareholding requirement applying for two to three years after executives have left the company.

This would be a positive change that would retain a link to performance, but force executives to think more long-term and prevent them destroying companies without facing personal consequences.

Similarly, reforms are needed to reverse the rise in short-term shareholding, with the average length of UK shareholding falling from six years in the 1950s to just six months today. On top of voting restrictions for short-term shareholders, I believe shareholders should be allowed to designate part or all of their holdings as a “stewardship stake”, granting enhanced voting power in return for a minimum period of ownership.

Finally, we need to re-examine the takeover regime. I fully understand the argument for a competitive market in ownership. But the economic analysis on takeovers suggests that on average there is no overall gain in efficiency, and the process is driven primarily by professional fees, senior management windfalls, and short-term share price movements.

We should shift the balance of proof and introduce a stronger public interest test, for takeovers involving the country’s science base and R&D in particular.

Although capitalism finds itself in difficulty, it is still the only game in town. But if reform is not forthcoming, it will be difficult to prevent a more profound crisis.

From the creation of the welfare state to the breaking-up of monopolies, liberals have led the way in curbing capitalism’s excesses before. Today’s liberals must do so again.

