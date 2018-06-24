James Booth

The public slanging match over the gold miner Petropavlovsk could be nearing its denouement with shareholders to vote on the future of the company on Friday.

It will be the second time in as many years that shareholders have been asked to kick out the Anglo-Russian miner’s board.

The dissident shareholders have requested that the current board be ejected in favour of its previous leadership who were voted out by shareholders last year.

The current board has received the backing of shareholder advisory groups Glass Lewis and ISS which criticised the dissidents for a lack of concrete arguments for why the board should be replaced.

Shareholders called Cabs Platform and Slevin, which together hold 9.11 per cent of the business, called last month for the return of former chief executive Pavel Maslovskiy and former directors Roderic Lyne and Robert Jenkins.

They have been supported publicly by Kazakh entrepreneur Kenes Rakishev who bought a 22 per cent stake in Petropavlovsk in December.

Last week the dissidents urged shareholders to reject the current board calling its approach “wholly negative”.

“The harmony between the board, the senior management and the operational workforce that existed when Peter Hambro and Pavel Maslovskiy were jointly at the helm has broken down, as the recent open letters from senior executives and the trade union have shown,” it said.

Ian Ashby, non-executive chair of Petropavlovsk also tried to rally investor support last week with an open letter to retails shareholders.

“The requisitioners, are trying to take control of your company without paying its independent owners, i.e. you, the control premium you deserve,” he wrote.