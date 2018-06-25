Harry Banks

The SNP could prevent Heathrow's expansion plans from getting off the ground by refusing to back the third runway plans at a key Commons vote today.

The Scottish government has previously backed the expansion plans but growing discontent among the SNP's 35 MPs could decide what is expected to be a close vote.

A senior SNP source reportedly told BBC Scotland: "The government might well find out on Monday that they have run out of goodwill from the SNP over this.

"They have only themselves to blame for that."

The source added that the party had become concerned by a lack of detail on how the benefits would be delivered.

The party's House of Commons walkout earlier this month in protest of the brief time given to debate devolution in the EU Withdrawal Bill is also understood to be a factor.

But the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged MPs to back the new runway and said it was "vital" to the future of jobs in the capital.

LCCI chief executive Colin Stanbridge said the UK's competitiveness in key markets will be weakened by a no vote.

He said: “If the capital does not have capacity to accept flights from key markets then UK competitiveness will be weakened – potentially lost to other European cities. MPs must look at the bigger picture and vote for expansion, not just look to placate constituents.”