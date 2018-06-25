Monday 25 June 2018 1:00am

Most valuable Lucian Freud painting ever offered in London could fetch up to £20m at auction debut tomorrow

 
Harry Banks
Sotheby's Contemporary Art Sale Preview
One of Lucian Freud's final nude painting will make its auction debut and could be sold for up to £20m (Source: Getty)

The most valuable Lucian Freud painting ever offered in London could be sold for up to £20m when it makes its auction debut at Sotheby's tomorrow.

One of the artist's last reclining nude paintings, 'Portrait on a White Cover', will go under the hammer and is expected to fetch between £17m-£20m.

Freud, who died in 2011 aged 88, painted nude portraits for much of his celebrated career, but only painted three more after 'Portrait on a White Cover' in 2003.

Read more: Freud, Bacon and Auerbach scream into the existential void in All Too Human

The painting which preceded it, Naked Portrait 2002 – a portrait of model Kate Moss when pregnant – was sold for £7.3m at an auction in 2005.

Head of contemporary art for Sotheby's Europe, Alex Branczi, said: “By the turn of the millennium, Freud was widely acknowledged to be Britain’s greatest living painter.

"However, even in the face of such plaudits, he refused to succumb to a late style, to allow his works to soften or loosen.

"The present work is testament to this refusal – across 50 years of painting the reclining nude, Freud was leading up to this point.”

Read more: The world's purest diamond has sold for a record amount

The painting will be exhibited as part of Sotheby's London contemporary art evening sale tomorrow.

It depicts Sophie Lawrence, who was at the time producing the catalogue for a Lucian Freud exhibition at Tate Britain.

Related articles

Freud, Bacon and Auerbach scream into the existential void in All Too Human
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen | Staff

A Da Vinci painting has smashed records after being sold for $450m
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Shape of Light compares photos to great paintings and comes up short
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen | Staff