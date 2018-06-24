En+ chair and Tory peer hires lobbyists as firm faces heavy US sanctions

Jasper Jolly

The Tory peer who chairs London-listed En+ has appointed a lobbying firm in the US as the Russian mining company faces steep sanctions.

Lord Barker has hired Mercury Public Affairs at the cost of $108,500 (£818,000) per month, according to a filing at the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Barker, who served an energy minister under Prime Minister David Cameron until 2014, has faced criticism for remaining on the board of the embattled miner after it was hit by US sanctions.

The sanctions were targeted at the billionaire owner of the aluminium miner, Oleg Deripaska, who reportedly has close links to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Barker became chair of the En+ board last year during a much criticised float on the London Stock Exchange. En+ holds 48 per cent of aluminium giant Rusal.

Last month Barker said he was working on a plan to reduce Deripaska’s ownership in the firm, potentially avoiding the sanctions, according to Reuters.

On 5 June the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers US sanctions, gave an extension of a deadline to wind down operations or existing contracts with En+ until 23 October.

Mercury works with high-profile corporations, including Microsoft and Ebay, among many others, as well as for multiple national governments. It has offices in London and across the US.

The firm will provide Barker with "strategic consulting and management services" on lobbying and media relations, according to the DoJ filing, first reported by the Sunday Times.

En+ and Mercury Public Affairs did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Barker declined to comment.

