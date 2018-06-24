Harry Banks

Premium sportswear brand Castore has raised £3.2m from a group of private investors to help its international expansion into Asia.

The funds have come from a group of high-profile investors, which includes former Saatchi & Saatchi boss Robert Senior and Arnaud Massenet – the former husband of Net-A-Porter founder Natalie Massanet.

The pair were among several entrepreneurs who invested a total of £2.5m in Castore through recently launched investment firm Redrice Ventures.

Individual investors, including New Look founder Tom Singh, also supported the fundraising separately.

The men's sportswear company said the investment would be used to finance international expansion into the US and Asian markets.

The premium sportswear firm was founded by brothers and former professional athletes Tom and Phil Beahon in 2016.

Massenet said: "Founded by two formidable brothers with equal passion for sports and building a global technical sports brand. What's not to love?

"I look forward to the journey and coming along for the ride."

Senior, who stepped down from his role as global chief executive at the advertising agency in January last year, said: "With its focus on technical engineering and premium design, Castore is a truly modern brand for truly modern athlete."

The company forecasted sales to rise to £2.7m this year, up from £750,000 in 2017.

The Chester-based company plans to set up a dedicated Asia website and could open its first store in Hong Kong.

Tom Beahon said: “We are delighted to get such an enthusiastic response to our fund raising and to secure the support of such high-calibre investors.

"The money raised will help take us to the next stage in our development and step up our international presence.”