Used vehicle marketplace BCA is likely to report a surge in profit this week after piquing the interest of private equity firm Apax.

BCA Marketplace, which owns webuyanycar.com, recently rejected a £1.6bn takeover, equivalent to 200p per share.

The FTSE 250 used car marketplace, which claims to be operating Europe's largest used vehicle exchange, announced strong profit growth in April.

According to consensus expectations collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence, revenue for the firm will increase from £2bn in 2017 to 2.3bn this year, while net income will rise from £40.9m to £50m.

The company survived a rocky first quarter last year, when it was hit by the decline in new car sales in the UK, but has now been able to recover thanks to gaining share in the volume of used vehicles processed through its infrastructure, as well as providing services to original equipment manufacturers.

This puts BCA in strong position to barter for bid higher than the one initially lodged by Apax, broker Liberium said. Under stock market rules, Apax has until 8 July to make another offer.

BCA was formerly known as British Car Auctions but changed its name when it was sold for £1.2bn to listed investment fund Haversham, backed by City fund houses including Aviva, Schroders, Inveso and Artemis.

