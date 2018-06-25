Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers property, legal eagles and financial services. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Allsop Partner

Allsop has appointed Richard Townsend as partner in its West End leasing business. Richard, who joins in September, will lead the expansion of the West End leasing team having had over 18 years of experience in the sector as a director of Colliers International and previously as a partner at H2SO and Director at DTZ. Allsop’s West End leasing team has seen a number of recent successes, including the instruction by Lazari Investments to lease 40,000 sq ft at 262 High Holborn, the successful leasing of 8 Bloomsbury on behalf of Aviva, and the acquisition of 45,000 sq ft at One Welbeck Street on behalf of ASI.

White & Case

Global law firm White & Case has expanded its global banking practice with the addition of Shane McDonald as a new partner in London. Shane joins the firm’s global banking practice from global asset manager Hudson Advisors, which is affiliated with leading private equity firm Lone Star Funds, where he was senior vice president and instrumental in the financing of a large number of investments, including the acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios and private equity portfolio companies. Shane brings with him more than 10 years of experience in this sector, was previously an associate at Ropes & Gray and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, and is dual-qualified to practice in England and Wales and Victoria, Australia.

Eight Advisory

Eight Advisory, a leading financial and operational consultancy firm specialising in transactions, restructuring and transformation, has hired two senior partners in its UK office. Tim Wainwright and Dean Lake join from EY to develop the operational due diligence and transaction tax practices respectively. Tim joins as head of operations and IT at Eight Advisory having spent nearly 20 years as a management consultant and formerly head of the industrial sector transaction services at EY. Tim has also held roles at IBM where he was recognised through the top talent programme. Tim’s focus will be on private equity and corporate clients to ensure they receive maximum value during acquisitions, divestments and in post-merger integration. Dean is a transaction tax specialist and former EY associate partner with nearly 20 years’ experience. He joins to expand Eight Advisory’s tax practice where he will be responsible for all aspects of tax in transactions including, UK and international structuring, due diligence and deal support. Dean will lead on private equity, infrastructure and corporate clients to provide domestic and cross-border advice.

