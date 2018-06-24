Alexandra Rogers

The UK M&A market bucked a global trend of poor performance and decline for the second quarter of 2018, thanks to a high volume of firms buying overseas.

Data by Willis Towers Watson, in partnership with Cass Business School, revealed that the global M&A market recorded its worst quarter in 10 years based on share price performance.

While the overall volume of mergers and acquisitions remains on track to beat the post-crisis high of 2015, dealmakers "struggled to add value" and underperformed the index by 6.1 percentage points (pp) in the last three months.

UK acquirers, on the other hand, managed to perform 10.6pp above the index for the last six months.

Sixty-three per cent of UK dealmakers spent the first half of 2018 buying overseas companies while their North American counterparts did overseas deals that represented just 13 per cent of acquisitions made so far this year, down from 20 per cent the previous year.

Jana Mercereau, head of corporate mergers and acquisitions for Great Britain, said: “The increasing focus on domestic markets will intensify the competition for an ever-shrinking pool of targets, making it harder to deliver a deal without harming shareholder value. British companies have instead benefited from taking a more internationalist stance by targeting foreign businesses, despite Brexit uncertainties still looming large and the weakness of the pound.”

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific businesses turned inwards to do their deals, with domestic deals accounting for 82 per cent of all acquisitions made in the first half of 2018, up from 76 pr cent the year before.

“The deal making bonanza seen so far in 2018 is likely to continue as long as solid economics, low interest rates and supportive credit markets persist," Mercereau said.

"At the same time, it’s also hard to ignore that the last two occasions when M&A activity reached similar levels were a year before the financial crash in 2007 and just before the bursting of the dot.com bubble in 2000.

“Despite the optimism and appetite for pursuing growth through M&A, the poor performances that have followed completed deals suggest investors right now have very little margin of error. As M&A activity accelerates towards its peak, the importance of discipline and strong diligence grows so companies can mitigate risks and avoid the mistake of paying over the odds.”

