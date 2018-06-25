Alexandra Rogers

Today is a big day for Uber. The company has been under the spotlight ever since Transport for London (TfL) shocked Londoners by revoking its licence last year, on the grounds it failed the "fit and proper" test of a private operator in the capital. Now it at last has the chance to settle its scores with TfL and put an end to the battle for its existence that has marked nearly all of its press coverage for the past year.

At the appeal, which is scheduled to last three days, Uber will be at pains to demonstrate the progress it has made. And it's fair to say the company looks very different today to the one that was denounced by the mayor, Sadiq Khan, for failing to play by the rules.

All the signs suggest the struggle to reform will pay off for Uber. One source told City A.M. the company has "stuck its head above the parapet" to make changes and they have not gone unnoticed.

Battle lines

TfL's denunciations of Uber showed that change was necessary. The main sticking points for London's travel regulator was its reluctance to report serious criminal offences to the police and its failure to obtain medical certificates and carry out driver background checks.

TfL was also concerned by the company's ability to flout regulatory scrutiny through its use of Greyball, software that can be used to block regulator access to the app, thereby exempting it from law enforcement duties.

Read more: Uber applies for 18-month permit in run-up to licence appeal

The company was also forefront and centre over the battle for workers' rights in the ever burgeoning gig economy. It was ordered to treat drivers as workers by granting them certain rights such as the minimum wage and sick pay by a tribunal late last year. It is appealing the decision.

When Uber's licence was revoked the company hit back, with its general manager in London Tom Elvidge accusing the mayor of "caving in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice".

Softening of relations

The two sides began to soften to each other when it became clear that the new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, was more diplomatic than his predecessor, the combative Travis Kalanick.

Under his watch, Uber has made a series of changes that are likely to pave the way for it being successful in its appeal.

The most recent was the company's decision to apply for an 18th-month licence rather than the a five-year licence. The message it has sent out in going for a "probation-style" short-term licence is that there is little room for, and tolerance of, complacency.

In March the company changed its app in London to make clear to passengers that all bookings are accepted by Uber London and not individual drivers.

It also started reporting serious incidents to the Metropolitan police, introduced and 24/7 support hotline for passengers and drivers, dropped its opposition to TfL's plans to introduce English language tests for drivers and brought in the industry's first-ever driver hours limit.

The question is, will it all be enough?

James Farrar, a former Uber driver who took the firm to task over the status of its workers, told City A.M. Uber's "spin" would be enough to persuade the courts.

However, he said this wouldn't signal the end to its problems.

"We'll soon return to same old problems and at a greater scale because neither TfL nor the mayor have ever challenged the underlying problems with the business model and its contingent abuse of workers," he said. "As predicted, we see now other app operators coming into London and engaging drivers on similar or even more predatory terms.

"Uber is still in violation of UK employment law and the mayor must insist come into full compliance before granting them a new licence."

Read more: Uber to offer drivers medical cover as it gears up for London decision