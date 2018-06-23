Josh Mines

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will join thousands at Trafalgar Square today to celebrate the capital's 13th Eid Festival.

The event celebrates the end of Ramadan through displays of Muslim art, cultural exhibits, poetry, story-telling and food.

This year, the event will focus on the contribution women make to Muslim culture, as a number of speeches and presentations will be given by a line-up of Muslim women.

The programme will be hosted by ITV presenter Sameena Ali-Khan and journalist Remona Aly, and has been designed to reflect the diversity of the Muslim community.

The event will last between midday and 6pm.

Sadiq Khan said: