Josh Mines

Hungry office workers in the UK spend £5bn a year on supermarket meal deals at lunchtime, research out today has shown.

Shockingly, cheese was crowned as the UK's top choice of filling, as 17 per cent of Brits said it was their favourite sandwich.

Chicken and bacon and tuna tied for second place as 13 per cent of people said it was their preferred choice, followed by chicken on its own and ham, which got 12 per cent of votes each.

The findings are based on research from Wonga, which asked 13,000 adults about their meal deal preferences.

The study estimated that on average, employees in the UK would spend around £10,000 on meal deals in their working lifetime, as office workers gobbled up over £20m worth of supermarket lunch offers every day.

Around 30 per cent of respondents said they thought Tesco was the best value for meal deals, but according to Wonga, Sainsbury's actually provides the best deal for customers.

James McMaster, head of marketing in the UK at Wonga, said: