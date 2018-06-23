Firefighters tackle huge blaze at pub close to Euston Station

Josh Mines

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze at a pub close to three of London's biggest railway stations yesterday evening.

The London Fire Brigade was called to an incident at the Somers Town Coffee House in Charlton Street which is close to Euston, King's Cross and St Pancras at around 20:06 on Friday night.

Around 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters worked to quell the fire, eventually getting it under control at 21:28.

Station manager Steve Chesson, who was one of the firefighters at the scene, said:

The pub was open and in use at the time of the fire and a number of people left the building before the brigade arrived.

According to the Fire Brigade, half of the roof and part of the first floor were set alight during the incident.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a pub in #Euston Half of the roof and part of the first floor are alight https://t.co/29uxgEM264 © @999London pic.twitter.com/ow2oOydSfd — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 22, 2018

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.