Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Aurora Point, Surrey Quays

From £126,000 for a 30 per cent share of a one bed apartment

Get onto the property ladder with 18 homes that are on the market to part-buy, part-rent through Shared Ownership. One, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes are on offer, most with balconies, gardens or terraces. Reach Bank station in six minutes and London Bridge in four minutes via the Jubilee Line from Canada Water.

Call Peabody on 020 7021 4842

Silverwood, Northwood

From £399,995

New homes in a north London suburb are going on sale this weekend, with commuting times into Baker Street in half an hour. One, two and three bedroom apartments are on offer across three buildings, all with in-built appliances in a tree-lined setting. Northwood is on the Metropolitan line, making it ideal for commuters looking for a quiet leafy life to return to after work. It’s also close to well-regarded private and state schools for growing families and the location has road connections to the M40 and M25.

Call 01923 775577 or visit silverwoodnorthwood.com

Kings Cross Quarter, Kings Cross

From £2.68m

Three luxury penthouses at the heart of the regeneration of Kings Cross launched last week. The three bedroom homes atop the eighth and ninth floors enjoy terraces with views over the St Pancras Hotel and across to the City. The show apartment has been designed by Design OD, with heritage colours and modern furnishings. Kings Cross is a major transport hub, with links via St Pancras to the continent via Eurostar and a number of high profile new tenants including Google and Central St Martins College.

Call 020 7328 7171 or visit kingscrossquarter.com

Fulham Riverside, Fulham

From £2.695m

This week saw the launch of a five bedroom, four storey show home in west London to launch family homes alongside the river. A master bedroom suite with a walk-in wardrobe will please parents, along with a nanny suite on the ground floor that can also be used for elderly relatives. British designers at Andrew Henry Interiors dressed the home to entice buyers to splash on the final four townhouses on sale at the scheme, which comprises 401 homes, a riverside boulevard and a new Sainsburys superstore.

Call 0844 811 4334 or visit barrattlondon.com

Sutton Point, Sutton

From £280,000

Help to Buy is available to help first time buyers onto the property ladder in one of London’s greenest boroughs. Government loans of up to 40 per cent are on offer on properties valued at up to £600,000 at the first phase of this development, which comprises 116 studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses located in Central Tower. Commuters can make it to Victoria in 25 minutes, Blackfriars in 35 minutes and to St Pancras in 43 minutes from Sutton Railway station in Zone Five.

Call 020 8390 9265 or visit suttonpoint.co.uk