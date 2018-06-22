Alexandra Rogers

The backup driver in an autonomous Uber car that killed a pedestrian in Arizona was watching TV moments before the fatal collision.

A report by Tempe police in Arizona revealed the safety operator Uber installed to ensure the smooth-running of the driverless car was streaming an episode of talent show The Voice rather than keeping an eye on the car's movements.

The collision in March killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg was "entirely avoidable" the police said, meaning that the operator, Rafela Vasquez, could face charges of vehicle manslaughter.

The report revealed Vasquez looked up from her phone screen about 0.5 seconds before the crash, after spending 5.3 seconds looking at her phone previously. She did not break the car, which was driving at a speed of 44mph (70km/h), until after she had hit Herzberg.

The report follows on from preliminary findings from the US National Transportation Safety Board which said the Uber car had about six seconds to react after spotting Herzberg cross the road. The incident occurred when it was dark.

After the incident Uber suspended all driverless cars in the state. It also launched a "top to bottom" safety review into its training practices. It has hired former National Transportation Safety Board chair Christopher Hart to advise it on its safety culture.

A spokesperson for Uber said: “We continue to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations while conducting our own internal safety review. We have a strict policy prohibiting mobile device usage for anyone operating our self-driving vehicles. We plan to share more on the changes we’ll make to our program soon.”

