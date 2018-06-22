Heat wave on its way as temperatures set to reach year-high next week

Catherine Neilan

The summer is finally here: the Met Office is forecasting a heat wave, with the hottest day of the year tipped to come next week.

The weekend is predicted to be warm and fine with temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s, but things are expected to get even hotter by the middle of the week.

Chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “As warmer air from the continent moves towards the UK from Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the mid to high 20s quite widely, even in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. By this stage, some places in England and Wales will very likely top 30 Celsius – it’s not unlikely somewhere could reach 32 Celsius.

"With almost wall-to-wall sunshine we’ll certainly be looking at conditions which many of us would call a heatwave.”

The highest temperature recorded in the UK so far this year is 29.1 Celsius, which was registered in St James Park on 19 April. The UK June temperature record is 35.6 Celsius, but it last hit that high in 1976.

The good news is the Met Office is forecasting these temperatures could last some weeks.

Deputy chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “With high pressure firmly in charge, the warm and dry weather is here to stay until at least the end of June and although it is still some way off, we could be looking at similar conditions continuing into the start of July.”

However along with the warm weather comes a rise in pollen count and UV, both of which are expected to remain at very high levels for the foreseeable period.