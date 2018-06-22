House of Fraser creditors locked in meeting to decide retailer's future

Alys Key

House of Fraser's creditors are locked in a meeting this lunchtime which will decide the future of the department store.

The meeting began at 10am, with creditors including landlords and suppliers meeting to vote on the company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

There has been some unrest from landlords over the proposals, which will see 31 stores close.

But House of Fraser has insisted the CVA is the only "viable" option, and it is widely thought the chain will collapse without the approval of creditors.

Both an extension to House of Fraser's loans and a cash injection from new owner C.Banner depend on the CVA passing successfully.

MPs of affected constituencies have expressed their fears that the restructuring plans will leave holes in town centres and result in thousands of job losses. The current estimate if the CVA goes through is that 6,000 jobs will be lost.

Shares in Debenhams were up this morning, after analysts at RBC Capital Markets predicted that the decline of House of Fraser was good news for its nearest competitor.

City A.M. will update this article as the result is announced this afternoon, check back for more