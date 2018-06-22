Alexandra Rogers

Construction work to improve a north-London junction with one of the poorest safety records in London will begin next week.

The 1960s roundabout at Highbury Corner will be removed and replaced with two-way roads, along with the installation of segregated cycle lanes on all three remaining sides of the roundabout. Highbury Corner is already heavily used by cyclists - they make up nearly a quarter of all traffic during the morning rush hour.

TfL has said the extensive works, which will also free up space for public use, will take place until 2019 and has advised residents to plan ahead and leave more time for journeys.

The southern section of nearby Corsica Street will also be closed to motor traffic and create a continuous footway across the junction to give pedestrians the priority over traffic.​

The recently appointed deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said: “I’m delighted that work that is getting underway on these plans that will improve safety and improve the environment for everyone who uses Highbury Corner.

"With more segregated cycle lanes across the junction, improved pedestrian crossings, and a new public space the transformed junction will encourage even more people to walk and cycle as part of their everyday routine. The changes are a great example of a council working closely with TfL to improve quality of life for everyone.”

Last year, TfL named Highbury Corner as one of the capital’s worst junctions for safety. Others earmarked for construction include Lambeth Bridge North and Waterloo IMAX.

