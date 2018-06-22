Friday 22 June 2018 7:40am

Charing Cross station open following rush-hour incident over man claiming to have bomb

 
Alexandra Rogers
London Underground Workers Participate In The first Of Two 48-Hour Strikes
The Met said the evacuation was caused by a man 'acting suspiciously' (Source: Getty)

Charing Cross station has now been fully reopened after it was evacuated this morning following the arrest of a man on the tracks who claimed to have a bomb.

Scotland Yard confirmed a man has been detained following the incident and that there were no injuries.

The incident sparked rush hour panic with Twitter users reported seeing a number of police vans around the station, with bystanders posting photos of armed police. One user said there were fire engines at the station and people were being asked to move away.

Another said the fire services had gathered around the station, which had been cordoned off:

