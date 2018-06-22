Alexandra Rogers

Charing Cross station has now been fully reopened after it was evacuated this morning following the arrest of a man on the tracks who claimed to have a bomb.

🚆✅ Earlier incident has now been resolved. We're operating a normal service again - Charing Cross station has fully reopened.https://t.co/rF6i3v80l7 — Northern line (@northernline) June 22, 2018

Scotland Yard confirmed a man has been detained following the incident and that there were no injuries.

The incident sparked rush hour panic with Twitter users reported seeing a number of police vans around the station, with bystanders posting photos of armed police. One user said there were fire engines at the station and people were being asked to move away.

Loads of police including armed response at Charing Cross. Underground shut off and asking people to move away. pic.twitter.com/nZlIxqJZ8m — alan buckingham (@ogs88) June 22, 2018

Another said the fire services had gathered around the station, which had been cordoned off:

Charing Cross underground station closed. Dozens of armed counter terrorism officers going down into the station, police dogs, fire engines all pulled up outside, cordon going up. @BBCBreaking @bbclondon pic.twitter.com/lYMVw08an5 — Amanda Akass (@amandaakass) June 22, 2018

@LBC anything on why Charing cross station is swarming with armed response units? pic.twitter.com/MLrP4yESIJ — Jack Davies (@jld_jack) June 22, 2018

Charing Cross station this morning, more police on blues and twos on way as I walked down The Strand... pic.twitter.com/NmuDUqnXdg — Michael O'Sullivan (@ProSecurityMag) June 22, 2018