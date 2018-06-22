EU tariffs on US products have gone into force

Catherine Neilan

The EU's retaliatory tariffs against the US came into force this morning, affecting products such as bourbon whiskey, jeans, motorbikes and orange juice.

The bloc has been threatening reprisals for President Donald Trump's unilateral decision to slap steel and aluminium entering the US with duties, which began earlier this month.

The EU's reactive charges on €2.8bn (£2.4bn) worth of US goods came into force on Friday morning, with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker slamming the White House for acting against "all logic and history".

So far Trump has stuck to his guns, which is being touted as part of his campaign pledge to protect American jobs. He argues the glut of steel and aluminium products entering the US also pose a security threat.

The EU is not the only affected region. The US has imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and £25bn in Chinese goods. China, India and Turkey have hit back with their own tariffs on US imports.