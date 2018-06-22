What’s a ‘meaningful vote’? Brexit lessons for democracy

Joan Hoey

That two years after the Brexit referendum we are still having a heated debate over parliament being given a “meaningful vote” on how we leave the EU says a lot about how Brexit has polarised opinion about the role of the public and parliament in our democracy.

The referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU posed a question about democracy that was both theoretical and practical. That question is: what is the proper role of the public in a modern democracy?

We in the UK have been arguing about this for the past two years. But it is also a pertinent question for every other democracy in Europe and around the world, especially when so many people are disillusioned with the way that democracy is working.

Read more: Brexiters slam Single Market for goods suggestion

The litmus test of efficacy for any modern democracy is the degree to which it allows the people to exercise control over the government and play a role in deciding the important issues of the day.

In a properly functioning democracy, the political system provides people with the opportunity to do so by choosing among genuine alternatives offered by competing political parties.

One of the reasons why voters in western democracies have become increasingly disaffected with mainstream politics is because they feel that they are no longer presented with clear alternatives, no longer represented by political parties, and no longer asked to make meaningful decisions.

This has been one of the most important findings of the annual Democracy Index produced by The Economist Intelligence Unit since its inception in 2006. This is the context for understanding the populist insurgency against the political mainstream in Europe.

The Brexit vote illuminated a crucial but neglected point in democratic theory: that the people cannot be sovereign unless they are given the opportunity to make meaningful decisions about the major issues of contention.

The referendum invited the public to play a meaningful role, and asked them to make a choice between two clear alternatives: whether the UK should leave or remain a member of the EU.

The British people understood instinctively what was at stake. Apart from the result, the most salient thing about the referendum was the number who voted: 33.5m, of which 17.4m voted to leave the EU, and 16.1m voted to remain. That’s 72 per cent of the 46.5m registered voters.

The other striking thing was the two million people who voted who had not done so ever before, and the millions more who had not done so for a very long time.

They did so because the referendum was a meaningful, consequential vote about a question of vital national importance, and one that led millions of normally abstentionist voters to come to the polling stations en masse.

Very little attention is paid to non-voters in our democracies, even though the numbers are quite extraordinary (especially in the US).

That’s at least partly because those who preside over our democratic systems are not too bothered that large sections of the electorate are quiescent. Many are happy to blame the public for being ignorant and apathetic; but could it not also be the case that large numbers ignore elections because they do not focus on the big issues that concern people?

The problem of mass abstention is also a function of the failings of representative parties, the absence of clear alternatives, and the dearth of important issues on which the public is consulted.

One reaction to the Brexit vote over the past two years has been to focus on the alleged folly of allowing the people to decide such an important question as the UK’s membership of the EU.

But what is the role of the people in a democracy if not to make decisions about the big issues, especially one on which the political class had failed to establish a consensus?

The Brexit vote was the first “meaningful vote” for decades as far as many people were concerned.

Some committed Remain MPs want to assert the sovereignty of parliament over the Brexit process, by giving parliament a “meaningful vote”. In the process, they run the danger of setting parliament against the public.

Ultimately, parliament derives its sovereignty and legitimacy from the people.

For parliament to subvert the referendum result by preventing the government from carrying out the popular mandate of 23 June 2016 would be seen by many as a blow against democracy.

Read more: Where now for the pound?