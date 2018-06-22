A simple new application process will give peace of mind to EU workers

Caroline Nokes, Richard Harrington

Since the referendum vote in 2016, the government has been working hard to make sure that we are prepared for our future outside the EU.

As part of this work, we are committed to ensuring we continue to attract those with the skills and expertise required to grow all sectors of our economy – as well as those who already play an invaluable role in the social and cultural life of our country.

A crucial part of this work has been to guarantee the rights of the 3.4m EU citizens living in the UK, which we agreed with the EU in March this year. This was positive and welcome news for employers and employees alike.

As a government, we are delighted that we can now provide further detail on how the scheme underpinning this will work, which we hope will provide further reassurances to EU citizens and their families.

As outlined in parliament yesterday, the application process is designed to be simple and straightforward. EU citizens will be able to apply for settled status by completing three key sections: they will need to prove their identity, show that they live in the UK, and declare that they have no serious convictions.

We encourage employers to spread this news to their EU workers to give them peace of mind that they can continue to live and work here, and enjoy broadly the same protections as they do now.

But we also understand that businesses across the UK will still need to be able to access the skills and labour they need in the future to deliver growth for our economy.

We have been clear that there will be no cliff edge when we leave the EU at the end of March 2019, so businesses will still have access to the labour force they require. And we have also been clear that we want to use the opportunity of leaving the EU to design an immigration system that works in the best interests of our country.

We will be outlining proposals for this shortly – but it will be done in partnership with businesses in all sectors. While the government has said that we will always welcome the brightest and best from abroad, we also recognise that we need to become less reliant on migrant labour and develop more home-grown talent.

Throughout this process, we will continue engaging with businesses, industry, trade unions, and many others to ensure that we strike the right balance between keeping our future immigration arrangements in the national interest, and ensuring that the UK remains open to the talent we need from Europe and the rest of the world.

There are a great many opportunities ahead as we leave the EU: it is with the help and support of businesses that we will make sure that Britain remains a hub for industrial excellence, and a great place to open and run a business.

