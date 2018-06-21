Felix Keith, Frank Dalleres

An opportunistic long-lens photograph of England assistant coach Steve Holland clutching some notes during a training session caused a ripple of excitement earlier today.

Clearly visible was a team line-up, naturally prompting speculation that this XI – with Marcus Rashford in for Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek replacing injury doubt Dele Alli – could be Gareth Southgate’s intended selection for Sunday’s match against Panama.

One other feature of Holland’s notes also raised eyebrows: he appeared to have spelt Alli’s less than complicated name wrong.

VAR appeals from the madding crowd

It wasn’t long after the initial trials of the video assistant referee (VAR) began that we witnessed the faintly absurd sight of players appealing for reviews, charades style, by making TV screen gestures.

The hysteria was bound to spread to the stands and, sure enough, during today's 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia, we saw Danish fans frantically making the outline of a screen with their fingers after a possible penalty incident.

It was probably worth a try – penalties have been given almost every other game at this World Cup and Australia had been gifted the softest of spot kicks via VAR – but, alas, in vain.

Argentina defeat leaves Messi miserable

It just won’t happen for Lionel Messi and Argentina. The Barcelona star has won five Ballon d’Or awards and everything there is to win at club level, but just an Olympic gold medal with his country.

Consecutive Copa America final defeats to Chile saw Messi retire from international football in 2016 out of sheer frustration. He came back, but after a shambolic 3-0 defeat to Croatia he looked dejected.

Argentina aren’t out, but after two matches they look defeated. Aged 30, will we see their mercurial No10 at another World Cup, or is this the end of his quest for the Jules Rimet trophy?