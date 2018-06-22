Emily Nicolle

Leading US female hygiene solutions company Thinx has chosen Selfridges on London’s Oxford Street for its first physical retail location, launching today in the Soda and body departments.

Thinx’s unique selling point is its period-proof underwear, where every pair is made with its patent-pending four-layer technology which can act either as a back-up or a full replacement to normal period products.

In time, it will also be releasing a reusable tampon applicator that is approved by US healthcare regulators, working towards the ultimate goal of cutting down plastic production globally.

CEO Maria Molland Selby told City A.M. that the company has seen a lot of natural growth by word of mouth in the UK over the last two years, which is one major reason why it chose London for its first retail store.

“We tracked the cities that performed the best in sales, both in terms of new users and returning users, and London was the leading city in the world. To us, obviously that’s driven by a real pull for sustainable products.”

Research provided by Thinx showed that each person that has a period generates around 130kg of waste in landfills during their lifetime. It takes 60 years for a tampon to decompose, growing to centuries for a sanitary pad.

Founded in 2013, Thinx now accounts for about 5 per cent of the US feminine hygiene market, which in the UK is valued at around £271m. International sales have made up about 30 per cent of the company’s overall business, 10 per cent of which came from the UK.

“We decided to open up a retail location here because we believe so much that our product resonates with women in the UK,” continued Molland Selby. She cited an additional appreciation for what the UK is doing from a sustainable standpoint, after the government decided to ban single use plastics in April this year.

Down the road, Thinx hopes to create a new industry segment for innovation in femtech. Soon a pair of Thinx could hold almost double today’s volume, replacing the need for plastic products entirely.

But for the next few months, Molland Selby told City A.M. that we could expect to see Thinx being sold by a well-known online retailer in the UK very soon. Additionally, retail launches will begin to happen in Germany and Australia, and in the US by the first half of 2019.

The Thinx collection in Selfridges, both online and in-store, will include the hiphugger, sport, and hi-waist styles, available in sizes XS to XL. The range available at Soda will also include a new limited edition hiphugger style in a forest green colour.