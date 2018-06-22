Kate Andrews

There is nothing more sinister than unnecessarily removing children from their parents.

Yet that is what’s been happening along the US border.

The state of immigration detention centres became widely known this week, as people across the world listened to leaked audio of migrant children separated from their parents with whom they had crossed the border.

Images went viral of kids – some as young as 18 months – locked up in cages, given only a foil blanket, a mattress, and (if they’re lucky) a phone call to comfort them. Their helpless cries for “mommy” and “daddy” could simply not be ignored.

Despite originally claiming there was nothing he could do, President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday evening to stop the separation of families in detention. While the decision to halt the inhumane practice is welcome, it is a bleak state of affairs when the treatment of detainees rests on unstable, and frankly unconstitutional, executive orders.

US immigration policy is in the gutter, unreformed for years, thanks to growing polarisation and the bad attitudes of politicians across the spectrum. Contrary to popular belief, the move to separate children from adults when caught crossing the border illegally was not a new piece of legislation brought in by the Trump team, but rather a decision by attorney general Jeff Sessions to enforce current US law, which the Obama administration often waived.

Of course, this does not exempt the Trump administration from the horrors we’ve seen. The “zero-tolerance” policy brought in by Sessions earlier this year put emphasis on prosecuting adults who crossed the border illegally, placing them in criminal courts rather than immigration courts – the latter dishing out misdemeanors; the former dishing out jail-time.

Sessions knew full-well that this crackdown would separate kids from their families, noting back in May that crossing the US border illegally meant any “child will be separated from you as required by law”. Both he and Trump bear responsibility for the 2,000 children separated from their parents in just under two months.

But it is not only the Republicans who made my blood boil this week.

The backlash from Democrats wreaks of faux outrage. Where were their outcries when the Obama administration was separating children from their parents and locking them in cages? Who put pressure on the President to tackle the abuse migrant teenagers faced in such facilities? Why the silence during the eight years of Obama’s presidency, when more illegal immigrants were deported than during the sum of all presidencies of the twentieth century?

No party can claim to have the best intentions for detainees at the heart of their agenda. Illegal immigration has proven too useful a political weapon – neither side is incentivised to solve the issue when it can be the tipping point of a midterm or presidential election.

We must go back over a decade to recall the last genuine, bipartisan attempt to meaningfully reform immigration policy. An unlikely duo – former Senate leader Harry Reid and President George W Bush – worked together to balance the wants of American citizens, seeking stricter border enforcement, with the needs of 12m illegal immigrants, seeking a pathway to legal status. Unfortunately, thanks to the polarisation of the Iraq War, the Act failed to see the light of day.

The decision to put politics over people for a decade has created the crisis along the US border. It’s time to break the pattern. There are several immigration bills, ranging from conservative to moderate proposals, that Congress will now vote on. They are by no means perfect, but a starting point for negotiations and compromise.

Any politician who doesn’t come to the table with the aim to push something sensible must be held to account in the November midterm elections.

Congress must step up and take responsibility for the future of America’s immigration policy – and for the innocent children, who have paid the price for our outdated legislation.

