DEBATE: Is the EU justified in imposing counter-tariffs on America?

Is the EU justified in imposing counter-tariffs on America?

David Martin, a Labour MEP and member of the European Parliament international trade committee, says YES.

Donald Trump’s tariffs are self-defeating, damaging to all, and entirely without justification – much like all his policies. These tariffs, imposed on spurious “national security” grounds, will hurt our steel industries and economies, hitting jobs and communities throughout the EU, including in Britain.

We fully support the EU’s actions. It had no choice but to respond as it has, with counter-tariffs on symbolic products in key states, like bourbon, Levi jeans, and Harley-Davidsons, to exert maximum pressure on Congress ahead of the midterms and try to compel them to restrain the protectionist, anti-trade, anti-competitive policies of the President.

If they want our tariffs lifted, they only need lift their own.

This dispute – along with Trump’s despicable immigration policies, his praising of the alt-right, and grotesque sexism – highlights that we indisputably have much more in common with the EU than the US government. It is the worst possible time to be leaving the former and rolling out the red carpet for the latter.

Matt Kilcoyne, head of communications at the Adam Smith Institute, says NO.

The question at the heart of tariffs must always be: who are they targeting?

The EU will say that its tariffs are shooting at Trump – but it’s actually you and me who will be hit. It’s not Brussels officials that will see the biggest increases to their bills, but ordinary joes in the UK. We are some of the biggest buyers of American goods, and we’ll foot the bill for the new taxes.

The European Commission’s own research says that one fifth of increases in EU living standards over the past 50 years is down to globalisation and more trade. It is ignoring its own logic and values by installing tariffs and barriers now.

Once tariff walls are up, it can take a long time for them to come down. Just ask anyone familiar with the EU’s customs union and Common External Tariff.

Right now, we are caught in a war of two bully-boy groups that want to punish their own citizens. In war, there is never any justification for hitting civilians in the crossfire.

