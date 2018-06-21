Heathrow battle looms as SNP support wavers while Tory rebels add up

Catherine Neilan

The Prime Minister faces yet another parliamentary battle on Monday, as Tory backbench support and SNP backing for plans to expand Heathrow evaporated.

Fresh from her bruising back-and-forth over the EU Withdrawal Bill, Theresa May will now endure another tight vote, this time on the government’s proposals to push forward with a third runway at the West London airport.

Despite the three-line government whip, and the free vote granted to Labour MPs, there is an acceptance that numbers are tight, and May’s success could come down to the 35 SNP MPs.

Having offering transport secretary Chris Grayling reluctant support earlier this month, they are wavering following last week’s walkout in a row over the lack of time dedicated to debating devolution within the EU Withdrawal Bill.

City A.M. understands that conversations are still taking place between the Westminster group and Holyrood over which position to take.

Last night Westminster leader Ian Blackford refused to be drawn, saying only that the party would act "in the best interests of Scotland".

An SNP spokesperson said: "The SNP has been lobbying for better provision for Scotland at London’s airports for some time and we welcome this initial announcement, however there is a lack of detail on how this will be delivered and we are concerned this is warm words ahead of next week’s vote that may not be matched with action."

Privately, sources have indicated concerns that this could make the numbers tight on Monday; however the government is still optimistic of a narrow win.

But Tories will also make it a hard won victory for their leader: trade minister Greg Hands resigned over the vote, citing the promise he had made to his constituents to oppose it.

"As the government will be whipping the vote on Monday, this means I am resigning from the government,” he said. "It has been an honour to serve the Prime Minister (and her predecessor) for the last seven years and I wish the PM and the government every continuing success."

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson is also a vocal critic, having previously said he would "lie down with the bulldozers" to block it. It is thought the Uxbridge MP and former London mayor will not be in the country for the vote on Monday, rather than have to decide between his principles and his career.

Other West London Tories, including former education secretary Justine Greening and one-time mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith, have made it clear they will vote against the plans.

Labour's frontbench - most vocally Hayes and Harlington MP and shadow chancellor John McDonnell - will oppose the plans, saying they fail all of the party’s four tests.

However Unite - a major donor and hugely influential among Labour MPs - has been emphatically backing the plans, which is expected to generate up to 114,000 local jobs by 2030.