Bill Esdaile

ROYAL Ascot is an incredibly successful and hugely popular meeting that continues to go from strength to strength.

There are many reasons for that, but no-one can argue that the introduction of today’s Commonwealth Cup (3.40pm) back in 2015 has been anything other than a triumph.

Prior to that, three-year-old sprinters either had to step up to a mile for the Guineas or take on the older sprinters in the King’s Stand or Diamond Jubilee.

The first running went to Charlie Hills’ Muhaarar and the trainer clearly has the Midas touch with speedsters.

Muhaarar and Battaash have been there and done it, but I expect EQUILATERAL to be mentioned in the same breath as them by the end of this season.

He couldn’t have been more impressive on his seasonal reappearance when beating Foxtrot Lady by eight lengths at Doncaster last month.

The second went on to win twice after that and is now rated 94, so it really was one of those striking performances that you don’t see very often in sprints.

Hills knows when he has a good one and this race was quickly nominated after that success.

James McDonald rode his first Royal Ascot winner on Expert Eye in Wednesday’s closing Jersey Stakes, which would have taken the pressure off the New Zealand jockey.

He has ridden plenty of winners for Hills in the past, but he has only just returned to the UK having breached betting regulations in Australia in 2016 which led to him being banned for 18 months.

Hills booked McDonald early for this ride and another win in Prince Khalid Abdullah’s famous silks looks firmly on the cards for the 26- year-old rider.

The 4/1 generally available is a fair price for a horse who could turn out to be a superstar.

Aidan O’Brien won this race for the first time 12 months ago with Caravaggio in what turned out to be a brilliant race with future Group One winners Harry Angel and Blue Point second and third respectively.

He fires three bullets this afternoon, but it is Ryan Moore’s mount SIOUX NATION who is clearly Ballydoyle’s number one hope.

The son of Scat Daddy won the Norfolk Stakes at last year’s meeting before going on to land the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Beaten on his reappearance, the return to quicker ground saw him get off the mark for the season in the Group Three Lacken Stakes at Naas.

That was a good performance and as we all know, Scat Daddy has a fantastic record with his offspring at Ascot.

Sioux Nation has plenty going for him and will be hard to keep out of the frame at 5/1 with Coral.

Haydock’s Sandy Lane Stakes is always a strong trial for this, so you’d expect the first and second, Sands Of Mali and INVINCIBLE ARMY, to run well.

Richard Fahey’s Sands Of Mali prevailed by a nose, but I can see the latter turning the form around having won a Group Three over course and distance last month.

The James Tate-trained son of Invincible Spirit is mightily consistent and his draw in stall 16 could be better than his Haydock conqueror who is out on the wings in 22.

BILL ESDAILE’S COMMONWEALTH CUP 1-2-3

1 EQUILATERAL

2 SIOUX NATION

3 INVINCIBLE ARMY