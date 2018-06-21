James Booth

Hedge fund boss and top Sky investor Crispin Odey said that a bidding war for Sky could drive its final price to £50bn.

The satellite TV player is currently being targeted by US media company Comcast and 21st Century Fox, which already owns a 39 per cent share in Sky.

Fox’s longstanding offer of £10.75 per share was topped earlier this year by a rival bid from Comcast which offered £12.50 a share, valuing the business at £22bn.

Comcast is also embroiled in a scrap with Disney for most of Fox’s US TV and film business.

Yesterday Disney raised its offer for the Fox assets to $71.3bn (£54.1bn) in cash and stock, at $38 a share, which tops Comcast's $35 a share all-cash bid that was put forward last week.

Speaking to news agency Reuters Odey said that the Disney bid would push Sky’s valuation to around £13.50 a share, but suggested that the bidding could go higher.

"We’ve done the numbers and the point is debt is so easy to serve and so cheap, that they could easily be paying £18 for Sky,” he said.

Odey said an increase in free cashflow could push the price even higher.

“My point is if your free cashflow looks like it’s going to come through at £2.5bn, which it should do within a year, what are you willing to pay for that? Well, you’re willing to pay £50bn,” Odey said, the equivalent to £26 a share.